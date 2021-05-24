Jim Mullaney, loved deeply by family and friends, dies at 68

James Edward Mullaney ran into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the age of 68. He was born on January 14, 1953 to Edward and Mary (Grannell) Mullaney of Aurora, Colorado.

Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Cissie; daughters Sarah Mullaney, Lisa Mullaney (Katie), Eve Akeman (George); stepchildren Alvin Thompson (Melissa), Dede

Thompson (Tony); grandchildren Shaylee, Taylor, Ruby, Anthony, Evan, Sofi a, Lily; his brother John; nephews Jason and Jeremy; his beloved in-laws, Al and Alice Starbuck of Moab, Utah; and countless friends.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Jeff Masters of Los Angeles, California.

Jim lived his life for Jesus. He loved his family, running, and his music ministry — in church and “in jail.” He was faithful and meticulous in all he did, but was a playful jokester when you least expected it.

He was a loving grandpa, and age had brought out so much tenderness in him. When he said he would pray for you, he did it. And when he was present with you, he was fully present. He will be missed dearly, but we celebrate what we know was a joyful homecoming.

Jim’s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 10:00 AM, at Calvary Chapel Aurora, 18900 East Hampden Ave., Aurora, CO 80013. Services will also be streamed online at live.calvaryco.church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Jim’s favorite charity, the Denver Rescue Mission.