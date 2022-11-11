Ernie Clark, founder of Second Chance Bikes, has died

1 of 15

AURORA | Ernie Clark — the affable ex-cop behind Aurora’s nonprofit Second Chance Bicycle Shop — died this week, according to his family.

He was in his 60s, according to past Sentinel reporting. Details surrounding his death were not disclosed.

Clark fell in love with the mountains of Colorado nearly 50 years ago, and retired from his job as a New Jersey police officer to come to the Centennial State.

He leaves behind a decades-long legacy of helping thousands of people by providing bicycles to young children, homeless people and others in need.

Clark accomplished this despite having to pick up and move Second Chance Bike Shop several times. Most recently, the redevelopment of the East Bank Shopping Center in southwest Aurora forced the shop to close its doors in October.

But while Clark’s death and the East Bank redevelopment may have cast uncertainty over the future of Second Chance, his daughter told The Sentinel she is committed to making sure her father’s legacy lives on.

“I told him, come hell or high water, we’re going to keep it going,” she said Thursday.