Connie Lynn Darnell, 1950-2021 — reception slated for Nov. 21

Connie Lynn Darnell of Centennial, Colorado passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 10, 2021. She was 70.

She was born Dec. 26, 1950 in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Norman and Shirley (Welch) Gaylor.

She was a graduate of South High School in Denver.

Connie was a member of the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System, a Colorado Real Estate Broker, and a California Real Estate broker. She was a mortgage loan officer for more than 34 years.

Connie was beloved for her compassionate nature and sense of fairness. She was an exceptional mother and friend to those who knew her.

She was an avid supporter of The MaxFund Animal Adoption Center.

Connie is survived by her son, Taylor M. Darnell, of Highlands Ranch. She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Welch, her mother. Shirley, (Welch) Gaylor and her sister, Judy Ann Welch.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the American Cancer Society: https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/donate-by-mail-or-phone.html

A reception will be held in her home on Nov. 21, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 7557 S. Cove Circle in Centennial.