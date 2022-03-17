Annie Ayers, community activist and spirit, rides off for the final time at 65

A phenomenal spirit, Annie took her last Harley ride on March 12, 2022. We hope that Heaven is ready for her love of fireworks and loud bikes.

Annie was 65.

Anne Marie Ayers was the first of six children of Tom and Jean McCallin. She is survived by her husband, Jim Ayers, her daughter Katy Ayers (Curtis Arbuckle), her son Chris Ayers (Michelle Gebhart), her grandson James Arbuckle Ayers, her sisters, Nancy McCallin (Clark Hine), Julia McCallin (Kevin Strotz), her brothers Andy McCallin and Tom McCallin, her faithful four-legged companions, Morrison and Shocker, her brothers and sisters in-law, numerous nieces, and a nephew. The light of her life was her grandson, James. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister/partner in crime, Rose.

Annie was born and raised in Denver before making her home in Aurora. She loved motorcycles. This love started early in her life when she and Rose saved their money to buy a motorized mini-bike. They terrorized the neighborhood doing flips and wheelies in the vacant lots surrounding Southmoor Park. This early love of motorbikes presaged her infatuation with Harley Davidson motorcycles, again, saving her money to buy a Harley as an adult.

Anne was also a legend for her amazing Fourth of July Firework displays, which were enjoyed (and, once, heavily fined) throughout her neighborhood for decades.

Annie was a compassionate, caring person; always helping anyone who needed it. She spent the majority of her career with the Comitis Crisis Center, Inc. At the time, it was Aurora’s only youth shelter; and one of few shelters in the metro area for the unhoused. Anne helped ensure Comitis was utilized and funded as an integral part of the city and state’s social services network.

During her tenure at Comitis, there were no snow days and no sick days. This strong sense of duty to others continued throughout her career as she worked as the Executive Director for the Juvenile Assessment Center in Arapahoe County; Metro Community Provider Network/STRIDE; and finally with the Aurora Mental Health Center where she worked as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker therapist with AuMHC’s Center for Life Skills. Her colleagues remember her as a positive radiant person who was the cornerstone of inspiration for the team. They relished her friendliness, kindness, and humor.

She was the true embodiment of grit. Even serious rheumatoid arthritis and the debilitating pain it produced did not deter her from her mission – to help others help themselves.

Ask around and everyone will tell you that Annie was one of the nicest people you could ever meet. She couldn’t go anywhere without someone recognizing her and saying hello. People often note her strong spirit and positive attitude. Annie had a big heart, beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and deeply cared for others. She was genuinely interested in everyone’s story and experience.

Her reach and impact are impossible to quantify.

A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor in the style of her choice (a big party) at a near-future date. Please utilize https://www.ellisfamilyservices.com/ for updates about her celebration and for her full life sketch.

She loved flowers but loved helping people even more. Donations in her name can be made to Aurora Mental Health Center’s Aurora Center for Life Skills Program at https://www.aumhc.org/donate/