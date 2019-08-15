THURSDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 top headlines and Sentinel Colorado NewsMinute video

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. LONG STANDOFF IN PHILLY ENDS

A gunman who opened fire on police as they were serving a drug warrant in Philadelphia, wounding six officers and triggering an hourslong standoff, is in police custody.

2. US SEEKS SEIZURE OF IRANIAN TANKER IN GIBRALTAR

A newspaper says that the U.S. Department of Justice has moved to halt the release of Iranian tanker held in the British overseas territory over an oil shipment to Syria.

3. MANY IN INDIA APPROVE MODI’S MOVE

The prime minister’s unprecedented clampdown on Kashmir — India’s only Muslim-majority state — to near-totalitarian levels is backed by his Hindu nationalist supporters and also some in the opposition camp.

4. WHERE ‘TRUMPGRET’ IS REAL

Not all are feeling the prosperity in New Hampshire, and when the tumult of his presidency is thrown in, the state’s flinty voters may not be receptive to his appeals.

5. EPSTEIN’S CARIBBEAN ISLANDS A CURIOSITY AFTER HIS DEATH

Tourists and locals alike are powering up boats to take a closer look at a place nicknamed “Pedophile Island” that lies just off the southeast coast of St. Thomas.

6. 23 INJURED IN RUSSIAN PLANE’S EMERGENCY LANDING

The Ural Airlines A321 carrying 226 passengers lands in a field outside of one of Moscow’s airports after colliding with a flock of birds.

7. CHINA UPS ANTE IN TRADE WAR

Beijing warns to retaliate if Washington goes ahead with planned Sept. 1 tariff hikes on additional Chinese imports.

8. DEMOCRATIC FIELD NARROWS

John Hickenlooper, a moderate and former Colorado governor, will drop out of the presidential primary, AP learns.

9. CLIMATE CHANGE THREATENS US WEST RIVER DESPITE WET WINTER

A wet winter likely will fend off mandated water shortages for states in the U.S. West that rely on the Colorado River but won’t erase the impact of climate change.

10. WHAT’S COMING TO TIFFANY

The upscale chain launches its first comprehensive jewelry collection for men in October, tapping into a trend popularized by the likes of Jay-Z and John Mayer.