Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar to appear in Denver

DENVER | Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is scheduled to hold a town hall in Denver on Sunday.

The U.S. senator from Minnesota will attend a fundraiser in Denver Sunday morning before she is joined by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold for the public event, The Denver Post reported.

The town hall will focus on elections, voter registration, campaign finance reform and election security, according to campaign officials.

Klobuchar is seeking to move up in the crowded Democratic presidential field. She is polling fifth in Iowa, behind Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

That state’s first-in-the-nation caucus is Feb. 3 .