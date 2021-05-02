Wisconsin AG: No remaining threat at casino after shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. | An undetermined number of people were shot at a Wisconsin casino Saturday evening, authorities said.

The Oneida Casino in Green Bay tweeted Saturday there was an active shooter at the casino. Spokeswoman Bobbi Webster said later that “individuals” had been shot, but she didn’t have information on how many or their conditions, and didn’t know whether the shooter was still at large.

Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. that the scene “is contained. There is no longer a threat to the community.” He gave no other details and an agency spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a message.

Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press they have no details on the casino incident.

Webster cited Oneida police and casino security for her information. She said people were being cleared out of the casino and nearby properties.

“We do not know where the individual was shooting, or (where) individuals were shot,” Webster said.

The Oneida Casino is operated by the Oneida Nation. Webster said the casino is connected to a large hotel and conference center, the Radisson, also owned by the Oneida Nation.

Gambler Max Westphal said he was standing outside after being evacuated for what he thought was a minor issue.

“All of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots — 20 to 30 gunshots for sure,” Westphal told WBAY-TV. “We took off running towards the highway … There had to have been 50 cop cars that came by on the highway. It was honestly insane.”

The Oneida tribe’s reservation lies on the west side of the Green Bay area.