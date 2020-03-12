THURSDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 top headlines and today’s NewsMinute video

1 of 10

1. ‘THINGS WILL GET WORSE THAN THEY ARE RIGHT NOW’ Sweeping travel bans accelerate, walling regions apart as the newly declared coronavirus pandemic unfolds and financial markets plunge.

2. TRUMP RESTRICTS TRAVEL FROM EUROPE In a rare Oval Office address, the U.S. president sharply restricts passenger travel from 26 European nations to the U.S. and moves to ease the economic cost of a viral pandemic.



3. BIG EVENTS CANCELED IN AMERICA The NBA postpones its season after one its players tested positive for COVID-19, NCAA tournaments are on but mostly without fans and New York’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed for the first time in its 258-year history.

4. WORLD MARKETS SINK ON PANDEMIC NEWS Shares tumble in Europe and Asia after the new coronavirus was declared a pandemic and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell into bear market territory.

5. PROTESTS WANE AS VIRUS GRIPS GLOBE The novel coronavirus pandemic has muted protests from Hong Kong to Baghdad to Beirut as civil disobedience and government crackdowns on protests fizzle.

6. WHERE SANDERS MISCALCULATED The democratic socialist did not build a strong coalition of black, young and working-class voters energized by his transformative vision for America, an AP analysis finds.

7. TOM HANKS HOSPITALIZED WITH NEW VIRUS The Oscar winner and his actress-singer wife Rita Wilson are in isolation in an Australian hospital for treatment of COVID-19.

8. AUSTRALIAN CARDINAL APPEALS VERDICT Lawyers for George Pell, the most senior Catholic ever convicted of child sex abuse, cite reasonable doubt as to why the verdict should be thrown out while prosecutors argue that it must stand.

9. WHO IS USING NEW SOCIAL MEDIA SITES TO SHOP Thousands of Cubans are using newly available mobile internet to grapple with shortages of basic goods that are worsening under tougher U.S. sanctions.

10. UTAH JAZZ PLAYER IS PATIENT ZERO Rudy Gobert, a 7-foot-1 center from France, becomes the first player in the NBA to test positive for the new coronavirus, AP learns.