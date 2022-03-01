Congressperson Crow co-authors resolution reaffirming ‘unwavering’ support for Ukraine

AURORA | Congressperson Jason Crow co-introduced a bipartisan resolution Monday with Ohio GOP Rep. Brad Westrup reaffirming support for Ukraine and exacting scathing criticism of Russian President Valdimir Putin.

“Putin’s war is a tyrannical, unprovoked act of aggression against a sovereign democratic nation,” Crow said in a statement of the resolution. “The U.S. must stand with its NATO Allies and the Ukrainian people, condemn Vladimir Putin and other responsible parties, and provide defense and humanitarian support to Ukraine.”

In December, Crow led a group of lawmakers to the eastern European nation to “discuss Russia’s aggressive military buildup i and around Ukraine.”

On Feb. 11, during a conversation with the Hudson Institute, Crow said he believed a Russian invasion of Ukraine was “highly likely” and would it would be a “type of invasion that we haven’t seen, frankly, in Europe since World War II.”

The resolution he and Westrup introduced this week would, if passed, signal that the House of Representatives “stands unequivocally with the Ukrainian people and supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and right to self-governance. It also condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin, reaffirms a commitment to provide lethal weapons to Ukrainian defense and calls on the Biden administration to enact more “crippling” sanctions against Putin.

The resolution also “urges all members of international governing bodies to which the Russian Federation belongs to publicly condemn President Putin’s aggression and demonstrate in word and deed that Russia’s actions exclude them from any legitimate seat in the international community.”

So far, the U.S. and its allies have enacted strict sanctions against Russia, Putin and others aiding in the military invasion.

“The world must know that Russia’s actions exclude them from any legitimate seat in the international community,” Wenstrup said in a statement. “I’m proud to introduce this resolution with my colleague, Representative Crow, reaffirming the House’s unequivocal backing of the Ukrainian people, our commitment to working with our allies and partners of the free world to ensure Ukraine is equipped to defend itself, and unwavering support for a secure, democratic, and independent Ukraine.”