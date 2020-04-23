STRIDE plans pop-up coronavirus test site at Aurora location Friday

AURORA | While questions abound regarding the state’s ability to test residents for COVID-19 as social restrictions are eased, STRIDE Community Health Center is working to assuage the crunch by providing a pop-up test site in Aurora’s Meadow Hills neighborhood this Friday.

From 9 a.m. to noon April 24, the health clinic will provide drive-up swab testing for any suspected COVID-19 patients actively showing symptoms of the virus, such as fever and coughing.

The site will be in the parking lot attached to STRIDE’s central Aurora location at 15132 E. Hamden Ave.

The location will temporarily plug a geographic hole in the city’s testing capabilities, according to Erika Oakvik, spokeswoman for STRIDE.

“This is a one-day pop-up site to meet the demand for testing in this part of Aurora,” she wrote in an email.

Oakvik said STRIDE may add additional testing days at the East Hamden Avenue location depending on how the operation runs Friday.

Anyone seeking to be tested for the novel coronavirus at the pop-up site is encouraged to begin queueing prior to the planned 9 a.m. opening.

STRIDE has been providing testing services at additional clinics in Wheat Ridge and Aurora’s Del Mar Park neighborhood since late last month. Those testing sites remain open to the public, Oakvik said.

STRIDE administered 2,643 tests between March 13 and April 18, according to Oakvik. The test kits are provided by Quest Diagnostics.