Polis warns residents to abide by ‘safe practices’ or face returning restrictions

AURORA | Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado, as a state, has been able to “flatten the curve” representing coronavirus infections, but people should continue to abide by their local health department orders, which are are not all similar.

As of Sunday, the state recorded 680 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and said 2,438 people had been hospitalized. There have been 13,441 people testing positive for the new coronavirus.

The stay-at-home order during the last month was able to buy enough time to bolster much-needed supplies, such as masks and ventilators, at Colorado hospitals.

However, Polis warned during a news conference on Monday that if Coloradans don’t continue strict social distancing guidelines, then it’s likely that further restrictions will return.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” Polis said.

Many health departments around the Denver metro region have extended stay-at-home orders. Those measures, with a few exceptions, have been extended for Adams and Arapahoe counties, but not Douglas County.

Polis encouraged Coloradans to be cautious and report any businesses not following local or state guidelines where they apply to notify the state attorney general’s office and the local health department.

In Aurora, non-essential retail businesses can begin selling “curbside” to the public. When businesses and offices open to the public after May 8, they must accommodate a host of rules separating employees from one another and from the public. All retail and service employees must wear masks when interacting with the public, according to state regulations.

The “safer at home” order issued Sunday by Polis allows the surgeries, real estate showings and curbside pickup from retail stores. Some stores can fully re-open Friday along with hair salons and barber shops.

On May 4, offices outside of the metro area can re-open but only with half the usual staff to allow for social distancing. Working from home will still be encouraged. Businesses with more than 50 workers in one location will be required to have symptom screening and cleaning protocol.”

He reiterated that if any surge in cases appears, restrictions will be re-imposed. And he warned that any municipality that relaxes statewide guidance without permission is breaking the law and risking its emergency preparedness grants.

Polis said no one can be compelled to return to work if it involves close contact with others, or if it can be done remotely. Employers need to accommodate workers under a variety of conditions, including those who need to stay home to provide child care, he said.

Polis asked citizens to help authorities enforce safety measures by reporting businesses to local health agencies and the attorney general’s office.

In other developments:

— Colorado and Nevada on Monday joined a pact with California, Oregon and Washington to coordinate how to begin reopening.

— Leprino Cheese announced that its plant in Fort Morgan will be closed for at least five days after an unspecified number of its 350 workers tested positive for the coronavirus, including some who were asymptomatic. Workers will be paid during the closure and those 65 and older will stay at home with pay until further notice.