Polis says Colorado testing capacity surges yet supply shortages persist; death toll reaches 736

DENVER | In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado residents are so far continuing to “flatten the curve” of novel coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, but state health authorities are planning to ramp up testing and localized outbreak tracking during May as the state reopens.

Polis’ statewide stay-at-home order expired April 26, replaced with a period of relaxing rules he’s called “safer at home” plans. Areas without extended stay-at-home orders can stick with the state’s timeline of allowing retail, hair salons and other businesses to open May 1 while practicing social distancing and virus-control protocols. On May 4, offices previously shuttered during the stay-at-home order can open as well with 50 percent of staff working on-site to support social distancing.

Arapahoe and Adams counties will remain under the extended stay-at-home order until May 9.

Polis is focusing on getting more tests deployed across the state during May, thanks to a “tenfold” increase in testing capacity due to nasal swab test kits sent by South Korea and the federal government.

So far during the pandemic, between 2,000 and 3,000 tests for the novel coronavirus were conducted a day. For May, Polis has aimed for 5,000 tests conducted a day early in the month, topping out at about 8,500 tests per day by May 31.

Polis also noted the processing time for test results is down to 24 hours from about five days in mid-March. The expanded capacity could get testing up to 10,000 individuals per day, but the stiff competition for testing kits, along with personal protective equipment, will prevent that goal.

By the end of May, Polis expects 195,000 more nasal swab tests — the most reliable test for detection an ongoing COVID-19 infection, he said — arriving from the federal government.

Currently, the highly-coveted tests are prioritized for frontline healthcare workers, symptomatic workers and asymptomatic workers at nursing home facilities.

Polis reiterated that tests aren’t valuable for most Coloradans who think they are stricken with the disease except to rule out other afflictions. Treatment for COVID-19 includes ventilation for patients struggling to breathe at hospitals, but public health experts are recommending only rest and isolation for people with moderate symptoms. There is no defined treatment or cure.

By May 15, more Coloradans should be able to get a test in their area, Polis said, including non-essential workers that have so far not been prioritized for a test.

The testing expansion will take place alongside Colorado gradually opening back up its economy.

Polis said state health authorities are also bringing on scores of epidemiologists to track outbreaks. Instead of shutting down an entire county to cull an outbreak, Polis said, the goal is to quickly identify and isolate COVID-19 infections at individual businesses, allowing the rest of the area to operate.

More than 14,000 COVID-19 cases have so far been confirmed in Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The count included 736 deaths related to the virus as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.