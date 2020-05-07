NUMBER WON: Tri-County Health offers a uniquely detailed picture of the pandemic crisis for 1.5 million residents

1 of 4

AURORA | Like so many Americans, Adam Anderson’s work-life balance capsized when the fallout of the novel coronavirus hijacked daily life nearly two months ago.

Since then, the health data and GIS supervisor for the Tri-County Health Department has had to juggle wrangling his two young children with churning out umpteen Tableau dashboards for the public health entity that oversees all three of Aurora’s counties. It’s meant squeezing bike rides around Park Hill between emails, phone calls and late-night number crunching. Anderson responded to a recent interview request shortly after midnight.

SEE THE TRI-COUNTY PANDEMIC CRISIS GRAPHICS AND DATA HERE

The upshot has been an astounding cornucopia of data updated every day on the department’s website. The numbers paint a constantly broadening scope of the virus for the three, large metro counties he reports for, from neighborhood testing rates to individualized demographics of the infected. New additions include graphics not only showing how isolation and mobility have changed, but how they’ve changed for minorities and non-minorities.

“It feels like we’re a factory in terms of just pushing out dashboards all over the place,” Anderson, 41, said. “It used to be we had a topic and we’d work on it for a little while, but the turnaround was never as urgent as it is now. It’s like everything is immediate … If we’re not updating every 24 hours, it’s stale data.”

With his colleague Gabriela Reyes and some 40 county case investigators, Anderson has generated maps far more detailed than anything displayed in statewide data portals. Anderson and Reyes have used GIS data to show which neighborhoods claim the highest rates of infection — Aurora’s Expo Park and Center Pointe neighborhoods currently lead the pack with more than 430 confirmed cases — and the number of COVID-19 deaths broken down by city. Aurora currently reports 91 COVID-19 deaths, though Anderson said that number is likely low due to reporting lags regarding death certificate verifications.

“Honestly I’m not sure why other jurisdictions aren’t doing this because obviously we can get county-level counts in a variety of places, but I think part of the role of the local public health department is to have some value-added to that information,” he said.

Providing detailed data to the dozens of municipalities in the Tri-County jurisdiction has been a standing priority, according to Dr. John Douglas, executive director of Tri-County Health, who said the more the public is able to understand how the virus is slithering through the metro area, the safer people will be.

“The more we can tell the story of what’s happening — in terms of hospitalizations, in terms of numbers of cases, in terms of deaths, in terms of how it breaks down by race and age — the more our community will get it,” Douglas said.

Much of that narrative has turned toward testing in recent weeks as local governments slowly emerge from their economic hibernation. On Tuesday, Tri-County released new datasets compiled by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment that show that testing remains below targets set by Gov. Jared Polis’ administration, but capacity is improving. Slightly more than 9,500 Aurora residents had been tested for the new coronavirus as of May 5, with about 2,900 of those tests coming back positive.

“We don’t have nearly enough testing, and we finally have the data to begin to portray that,” Douglas said.

In Arapahoe County, which covers nearly 90 percent of Aurora, officials have been conducting between 500 and 600 tests a day in recent weeks, which sits well below the daily goal of 990 tests. But that’s still an improvement from the some 200 daily tests being conducted in March and early April, data show. Anderson said recent testing numbers will always show a dip, though that doesn’t mean fewer tests are being administered. It’s representative of the lag time in reporting between labs, the state health department and the counties.

“It takes five to seven days for us to get a lot of the tests that have happened in that window of time,” he said.

Just determining which test to administer can be thorny, according to Douglas, who said different tests have different benefits. And while antigen tests have been useful epidemiological tools for more than a century, the current “gold standard” is a viral RNA detection test, according to Douglas.

“We think that has the best performance characteristics,” he said.

In an effort to boost testing numbers, Douglas said the county is working on promoting new messaging that instructs people to seek testing if they experience any of the newly published viral symptoms recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: loss of smell, chills without fever and even stroke-like neurological abnormalities.

“Three weeks ago, the message was that if you have COVID-19 and you’re not deathly ill, just curl up in bed and don’t get tested and don’t go to your doctor,” he said. “Now we want more people to get tested … We want to try to reverse some of that earlier message as best we can.”

Anderson said Tri-County plans to release neighborhood-level testing data across the Aurora region in the coming days, and is endeavoring to ramp up trace investigations designed to map the spread of the virus based on who infected people have contacted.

Any new datasets will likely come from a more tranquil workspace for Anderson, whose son and daughter, ages 1 and 5, were readmitted to daycare on May 4. This week marks the first time he’s been without the tykes at home 24 hours a day — his wife has been required to work in-person on the operations team at Denver Health — in weeks.

Still, the new testing statistics have added a wrinkle to his slightly calmer home work schedule.

“It’s the second day of quiet, but still everything is just on a rush,” he said Tuesday. “There’s been no downtime.”

Aurora’s most populous counties, Adams and Arapahoe, are expected to slide into a new phase of economic reopening in lockstep with much, but not all, of the metro area this weekend.