New Aurora restaurants face uncertainty, cash shortages amid pandemic

AURORA | This spring was supposed to be one of change for northwest Aurora.

After years of handshaking, lease-signing and renovating, four new restaurants were slated to slide into blighted storefronts along East Colfax Avenue and East Montview Boulevard in the first three months of this year.

Instead, the newly minted Aurora business owners have either shuttered or nervously continued to trudge through scant queues days after flipping their “open” signs for the very first time.

The quartet of eateries — Mason’s Dumplings, Baba and Pop’s Pierogi, Third Culture Bakery and Carm & Gia’s Metropolitan — were part of the city’s new restaurant incentive program, which offers grants to restaurateurs interested in revamping derelict storefronts. But The COVID-19 pandemic has thrust the city’s gastronomic poster-children into limbo.

Mason’s Dumplings, a highly anticipated import from Los Angeles, was slated to hold a soft opening for its forthcoming Aurora location at 9655 E. Montview Blvd. on March 18. Citing concerns prompted by the novel coronavirus, Mason’s has indefinitely postponed its opening.

“This is the most difficult time in our company history, but in this extraordinary time we must prioritize the safety of our guests, our staff and their family,” the restaurant wrote in a social media post.

Attempts to reach managers and owners of Mason’s were not immediately successful.

Third Culture Bakery, another California establishment that opened a second location on Colfax last month, announced a two-week closure on Monday.

Baba and Pop’s, a bespoke pierogi shop that had its grand opening on Colfax on Friday, plans to keep selling its pre-packaged, frozen pierogies, as well as hot takeout, for the foreseeable future, according to co-owner Katherine Yurek.

Yurek and her husband, Jeremy, have been selling their frozen Polish goods across the metro area and the country for about six years. Katherine said the shop, named after Jeremy’s great grandparents, is currently pinning its new brick-and-mortar business to the pre-made packages of eastern European treats.

“That’s what has really sustained us over the years, and we’re hoping it will sustain us throughout this difficult time,” she said of the frozen pierogies.

After Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a moratorium on dining in all Denver bars and restaurants Monday morning, Yurek said she is expecting the same to take place in Aurora.

“We’re basically already expecting that Aurora is going to have a no dining-in ban,” Yurek said. “Therefore we’re going to do curbside takeout of just the pierogies on our menu and frozen packages.”

No such announcement had been made by the Tri-County Health Department, which is tasked with making such public health decisions in Aurora, as of about 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Mayor Mike Coffman said he believes if a moratorium were enacted, delivery and carryout at restaurants will be permitted to continue. Hancock carved out that exception in Denver. The call essentially would be made by Tri-County health, officials said, which is the counterpart to Denver Health, advising Hancock.

Razz Cortes-Maceda, owner of Carm and Gia’s Metropolitan on Montview, was still offering dine-in service as of Monday morning, but said she’s constantly monitoring updates from elected officials and healthcare authorities.

“We’re open for dine-in until we’re told we can’t,” she said.

Cortes-Maceda opened her Chicago-inspired eatery in a former salon on Feb. 3. She said patronage had been ramping up at the bistro until last week.

“We’ve only been open four weeks, but the weekly trend has been upward until this past week when it just fell off a cliff,” she said.

After investing some $1.1 million to renovate her space, Cortes-Maceda, said she doesn’t have the capital to weather a prolonged, mandatory closure of her business.

“To say we can weather this for 90 days, that would not be true,” she said. “We could withstand a week, but after that things are going to get really dire.”

She said a mandatory closure would mean losing thousands of dollars in perishable food supplies. She’s already had to tinker with her staffing to adjust for the decrease in customers.

“I have half of what I usually have on hand,” she said of her employees. “My team needs to work. They need jobs, and it’s impacting them and their families.”

The decline in restaurant patronage will also likely mean a delay in Cortes-Maceda’s planned patio expansion, which was previously scheduled to be completed at the end of April.

In the meantime, she said she’ll continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary while complying with federal and state guidelines.

“It’s not like we could have planned for this, but as the saying goes, the timing couldn’t have been worse,” she said. “My personal saying is that it is what it is and we’re going to do what we can to weather it.”