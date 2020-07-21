Gov. Polis launches ‘Pandemic Savings Time’ in Colorado bars: Last call falls back to 10 PM

DENVER | One last call for alcohol, to finish your whiskey or beer, will now be at 10 p.m. instead of 2 a.m. across Colorado in an effort to curb spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Jared Polis made the announcement of the 30-day temporary rule change as data shows the state’s 20 to 29-year-old age group is leading the spread of the virus right now.

Nightlife patrons won’t have to go home, or even leave the restaurant they’re visiting, at 10 p.m. Bars have been closed but numerous have morphed in to restaurants by serving food.

But now, any businesses with liquor licenses can stay open past 10 p.m., but they must stop serving alcohol. The rule is set to be in place by Friday.

“The state of inebriation in a public place is not consistent with social distancing,” Polis said.

He explained that young, inebriated people at bars and parties let down their guard, probably their masks, and are one of the chief reasons the state COVID-19 infection rate is moving up.

Ironically, the state’s last call law is one that Polis says “irritates” him, and he wants to end it. He called upon legislators to give that control back to local governments later, when the state is recovery mode from the pandemic.

Colorado’s uptick in COVID-19 cases isn’t yet a burden on the health care system, according to state leaders. But another few weeks of the spread doubling could lead to big problems for the state’s hospitals.

15 counties have been notified their metrics for spread on not trending in the right direction.

They are: Prowers, Mineral, Grand, Garfield, Douglas, Denver, Custer, Chaffee, Broomfield, Arapahoe, Adams. Larimer, El Paso, Eagle, and Pitkin counties. Those counties are now at risk for losing exceptions to state law, if they’ve enacted them.