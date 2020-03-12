GOING VIRAL: Government agencies stepping in as virus cases step up in metro area, state

1 of 4

NEW WEDNESDAY EVENING

• Gov. Jared Polis said officials are asking older and unhealthy residents and visitors to avoid Colorado mountain resorts because of altitude and a lack of hospital resources.

• The Colorado High School Activities Association has banned the public, including parents, from attending some high-school sporting events.

• 33 tentatively positive test results so far of about 300 tests given.

• Drive-thru testing site opens for those with doctor’s request for a test. 160 tests the first day.

• Elder care facilities have begun limiting visitors to essential only.

AURORA | Aurora, like much of Colorado, is preparing to stem the effects of the clearly spreading COVID-19 virus, but officials are offering more words of encouragement than details so far.

The consensus among state, county health and other officials is that everyone is ready to act. But just what may be done remains unclear as officials walk a fine line of simultaneously promoting calm and alarm.

“Aurora’s Office of Emergency Management is working closely with federal, state and county health agencies to prepare for coronavirus in Colorado. In order to ensure we continue to serve our community in the best way possible, city departments are planning for continuity of city operations should there be a significant local impact from coronavirus,” city of Aurora spokesman Michael Bryant said in an email.

“While this planning is occurring, we are encouraging our employees and residents to learn more about preparedness and prevention efforts by following updates from Tri-County Health Department (which manages public health matters in Aurora), the state health department and the CDC, and to follow common-sense hygiene measures like handwashing and staying home while exhibiting signs of illness. Updates on any changes to city operations will be shared as decisions are made.”

What officials are clear on is that the spread will get worse before it gets better. It’s not clear how many cases Colorado could see in the coming days and weeks. Gov. Jared Polis said during a news conference on Wednesday that the state is “on the verge of a tipping point” and is aggressively pushing testing.

There were 16 new tentatively positive test results today, scattered across a few counties in Colorado. It brings the total of known cases to 33 and an additional likely case. Those were positive results gleaned from about 300 tests so far, according to state health officials.

The breakdown looks like this:

Arapahoe County: 3

Jefferson County: 3

Pitkin County: 9

Larimer County: 1

Gunnison County: 2

Denver County: 6 (plus 1 indeterminate case)

Douglas County: 3

Eagle County: 4

El Paso County: 1

Summit County: 1

Health officials from Tri-County Health Department held a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday night, urging people to practice “social distancing,” especially for at-risk populations in addition to lots of hand-washing.

Social distancing includes avoiding the public and literally keeping a distance of at least 6 feet from those you aren’t positive don’t have the virus, officials said.

Dr. Bernadette Albanese, an epidemiologist at Tri-County, also recommends local businesses and organizations exercise caution when planning events or meetings. So far, local and state health agencies haven’t forced any event cancellations.

Albanese also encouraged working from home when possible.

The word “encourage” appears to reflect the current level of alarm by most government officials.

The City of Aurora has indefinitely activated its emergency operations center, located within an undisclosed city facility, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Sherri-Jo Stowell, spokeswoman for Aurora Fire Rescue. The location serves as a proverbial war room for area experts to gather and plan for extraordinary events, including blizzards and fires.

On Tuesday, Polis declared a state of emergency across the state on Tuesday as, then, 17 people having tested positive for COVID-19 in multiple counties.

“It’s important for me to say that declaring a state of emergency does not mean that Colorado isn’t open for business or recreation or tourism. We are. Nor should this declaration cause more anxiety or panic. In fact, quite the opposite,” Polis said. “We hope that these actions provide reassurance that we are aware of the risk and taking every reasonable step that we can to contain the spread of the virus and protect our most vulnerable.”

Two apparent contractions of the virus were in Arapahoe County. The latest case involved a 50-year-old man hospitalized in serious condition.

“He has a recent history of travel in the U.S. and is currently in a hospital, in isolation with serious symptoms,” according to a statement by Tri-County Health spokesman Gary Sky.

“Our thoughts are with the patient and his family during this time,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department. “As per standard procedures, our disease control experts are making sure his contacts are identified and quarantined if exposure is thought to be substantial. We want to remind everyone that it’s important to stay home if you are sick, and stay at least six feet away from anyone who might be sick in order to prevent the spread of germs.”

It’s become a common mantra. Wash your hands. Cover your coughs and sneezes. If you’re old or unhealthy, stay home, officials say.

He stepped that up Wednesday telling older and unhealthy residents and visitors to refrain from visiting mountain resorts where altitude and a lack of hospital facilities increase risk.

Polis said more positive cases are expected throughout the state, especially as testing capacity becomes greater.

“We’re going to get through this together, but the actions we take in the next few days and weeks will really determine the trajectory of Coronavirus in Colorado,” Polis said at a news conference Tuesday.

Three cases were confirmed just before Polis made the declaration, including one related to Buckley Air Force Base. Officials there notified Mayor Mike Coffman that “the family of an airman is now being quarantined in their home after the wife was tested locally and is believed to have the coronavirus (presumptive) but they are still waiting confirmation from the Center for Disease Control.” The woman was never on the base while experiencing symptoms of the virus, Buckley officials said in a video statement released earlier this week.

The woman’s husband, an Active Guard Reserve member, and one of the couple’s two sons began experiencing symptoms of the virus as of March 10, Col. Devin Pepper said in a statement.

The family recently visited India for vacation. Because the family’s children stayed at the base’s daycare center, it has been closed and is “being scrubbed down,” according to Coffman. The base also raised “health protection condition” level on March 10.

Stowell with Aurora Fire said the city’s 911 dispatchers have started asking callers who are reporting flu-like symptoms about their recent travel history.

“That way the responders coming on scene are aware of that before they even get there,” she said.

Stowell said local EMTs will continue to respond to all callers regardless of their symptoms or travel history. She said first responders always wear surgical masks during any incident where the caller is experiencing respiratory issues, a cold or flu-like symptoms. She said the department has no known shortage of masks.

Polis and the state’s department of insurance has also directed health insurance companies to waive all fees and costs for testing and the state health department will create a drive-thru for COVID-19 testing.

“We don’t want red tape to get in the way of people getting tests or the treatment that they need,” Polis said. “That’s why I’m proud to announce that the department of public health and environment will be opening up a drive-up lab at our facility in Lowry to test anyone who has a note from their doctor stating that they need testing.”

Polis stressed the requirement of a doctor’s order to utilize the drive-thru lab, which will only be available at the Lowry facility.

That testing began March 11.

At approximately 10 a.m. on the testing site’s inaugural day, cars had already lined up at CDPHE to get tested with a mouth swab for COVID-19. Polis said work is being done to add another drive-thru testing center in the state’s high country, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Those getting tested needed a doctor’s note stating they were possibly infected with the virus.

Two stations were set up, one where health officials were taking personal information, followed by a station where the patients were given mouth swabs to test for the infection.

Local school districts say they are prepared for possible infections of Aurora youth.

Cherry Creek School District Superintendent Scott Siegfried said Monday night he’ll make possible school closure decisions based on the best available information.

So far, the more than 50,000-student school district has only culled out-of-state and international travel for sport and field trips. District staff will do their best to separate sick students and staff from school communities to reduce infections, and are also maintaining regular communication with Tri-County Health to monitor infections, staff said.

Aurora Public Schools canceled student and staff trips through March, the district said on its website Tuesday. Like Cherry Creek, APS has not canceled school-sponsored events including sports matches.

APS custodial crews will be “deep cleaning every APS school during the upcoming Spring Break,” the school district said on its website. Staff are working with CDPHE and Tri-County Health to monitor the situation.

Front Range colleges, including the University of Colorado Anschutz medical campus in Aurora, are pivoting to online courses in an effort to limit large gatherings of people.

“The provost has asked faculty to explore the move to online courses,” CU officials wrote in a statement issued March 10.

Dr. John Reilly, dean of CU’s School of Medicine, instructed any Anschutz students and staff who have returned from China, Iran, Italy or South Korea since Feb. 24 to stay home for two weeks.

University of Colorado at Boulder replaced classes with virtual classes for the rest of the semester. Colorado College in Colorado Springs extended its spring break and will also switch to virtual classes starting at the end of March.

Community College of Aurora is considering pivoting to online courses as well, but spokesperson Alex Schultz said the college’s discussions are changing rapidly in response to the spreading infections. He noted that virtual courses would be a challenge for students without access to working from home or a computer.

So far, the community college hasn’t limited any interactions between staff and students. Schultz said CCA’s administration and contagion task force is still mulling over whether to extend an upcoming spring break.

In the coming days, Polis said the state will be issuing additional guidelines to schools and nursing homes on how best to protect communities from spread of the virus.

Aurora’s visitor mecca, Gaylord Rockies, isn’t disclosing whether any conferences or conventions have been cancelled at the mega-hotel.

Deanne French, marketing director at Gaylord, said the company doesn’t divulge hotel-specific data and directed press to a FEb. 28 statement from Marriott, which says the company is closely monitoring information from the CDC.

It’s not likely the public will know all of the cancellations that happen at the hotel and convention center. Visit Aurora President Bruce Dalton said he wants people to know that Aurora’s hospitality industry is still open for business.

“I would say we’re cautiously monitoring the situation but we’re optimistically moving forward with our day-to-day operations,” he said.