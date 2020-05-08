Denver airport layoffs bringing new crises to Sodexo employees

AURORA | About 90 workers staffing airline lounges at Denver International Airport were laid off last week, leaving metro-area employees desperate for health insurance during the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Sodexo, a multinational company running university cafeterias, prisons and airport lounges across the world, told the Sentinel enormous declines in travel during the pandemic have hit the airline industry hard.

“As we continue to navigate the uncertainties created by this crisis, Sodexo has had to make some very difficult decisions regarding workforce reductions,” said Enrico Dinges, a Sodexo spokesperson.

He said Sodexo furloughed the employees in March from their jobs cooking and serving clients in airport lounges. Airport food service companies and restaurants were among the first decimated by widespread fear of COVID-19 and the travel and business restrictions implemented by Governor Jared Polis to help contain the virus.

Amid the turmoil, the employees were furloughed and had access to employer-provided health insurance until April 30, Dinges said.

But the final layoffs infuriated Alemetsehai Weldegebrale, who has lived in Aurora for the last 13 years and worked for Sodexo during the last five. Most recently, she staffed a United Airline Club.

Weldegebrale and other Sodexo employees feel betrayed. They say Sodexo management repeatedly told they would be furloughed indefinitely and still have health insurance until they were abruptly removed from that coverage last week.

“Cutting off our insurance is just, literally, just killing us in another way,” said Weldegebrale, who is originally from Ethiopia, through a translator. She said she’s the only member of her household who had health insurance, leaving her family with no coverage during a pandemic.

Tibarek Osaa, another Sodexo employee, said she and her 64-year-old other worked Sodexo-operated lounges for a combined decade. Now, neither of them have health insurance. Osaa is frantic, trying to figure out a way her mother can fill much-needed medication prescriptions.

The layoffs represent ongoing misery among DIA workers and companies struggling to survive during the pandemic.

Travel has plunged about 95 percent since the pandemic and accompanying travel restrictions began in March, the Associated Press reported April 22.

The percentage of seats sold on U.S. airline flights dropped from 80.2% in January to 13.1% in the week of April 13-19, according to Airlines for America. That included both domestic and international flights.

Dinges said Sodexo had little choice but to let most of its DIA employees go.

“Airport Lounges — like the airlines themselves — are dependent on travelers to come back and Sodexo is committed to continually working with our clients throughout this crisis to plan as efficient and safe return to work as possible,” he said.

During the pandemic, airlines have taken billions of dollars in federal aid to prop up a business now plagued by empty airports and empty seats.

The Associated Press reported that some airlines are encouraging employees to take early retirement or unpaid or partially paid leaves of absence, but analysts said more layoffs are inevitable in the fall unless the federal government issues billions more in aid.

Former Sodexo and other employees laid off during the pandemic may have access to health insurance benefits through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Continuation of Health Coverage program, or COBRA. Newly-out-of-work employees can buy individual health insurance through state’s insurance exchange. Visit https://connectforhealthco.com/get-started/when-can-i-buy-insurance/ for more information.