COLORADO PANDEMIC ON MONDAY: 47 deaths, 327 hospitalized, 10 nursing home outbreaks

DENVER | The Colorado Department of Health has released the names and locations of nine of the 10 nursing homes and long-term care facilities that are facing outbreaks of COVID-19 in response to a public records request filed by The Denver Post.

The facilities include two each in Weld and Larimer counties, and one each in El Paso, Chaffee, Arapahoe, Adams and Jefferson counties. The name and location of the 10th facility has not been released.

State health officials announced outbreaks at five facilities on March 22, but declined to identify them or say how many residents and staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. The state is still not saying how may positive tests are tied to the care centers.

Six residents and one staff member at the Inglenook At Brighton facility in Adams County have tested positive, said Ralph Borrego, the facility’s director of nursing. All residents are isolated in the memory care unit and are recovering well, he said Saturday.

“They are all up, no fevers for past four to five days, eating, drinking and exercising,” Borrego said, adding that none of the residents in the independent and assisted living section of the facility have displayed any symptoms. “It is 100% contained within that unit.”

The staff member has been isolated at home.

Nine residents at the Centennial Healthcare Center have tested positive for COVID-19, including one who was hospitalized, said Annaliese Impink, a company spokeswoman. The others remain in isolation.

The Laurel Manor Care Center in Colorado Springs has at least six COVID-19 cases, El Paso County health officials have said.

Other facilities are reporting one or two cases. Some could not be reached for comment.

COVID-19 Statewide Update

Through Sunday Colorado has reported 2,307 positive tests or likely cases of COVID-19 — 246 more than Saturday. Officials say 327 are hospitalized, an increase of 53 over Saturday’s numbers. Forty-seven deaths have been reported, up from 31 on Friday.

Also, survey results released Saturday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show a large majority of Coloradans are “very concerned” about COVID-19 and are taking extra precautions to keep the community healthy.

About 72% of the nearly 45,000 polled said they were very concerned, officials said, although that number dropped to 59% among 18- to 29-year-olds. Nearly 90% of respondents, however, think it’s somewhat or very likely that they would get sick from the coronavirus.

More than 95% overall said they are washing their hands more frequently and avoiding large gatherings.

“This survey shows what we already knew, that Coloradans are strong, and we are all in this together,” Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said in a news release. “We’re relieved to see that so many people are doing their part to slow the spread of this deadly virus. If we keep this up, we will protect our health care system from being overloaded with critical cases and countless lives will be saved.”

Survey results also showed nearly half the respondents have had symptoms indicative of generalized anxiety over the last two weeks.

The survey was conducted before Polis ordered people statewide to stay home.

Officials said those who took the survey may have been more concerned about COVID-19 and may have been more likely to have made behavior changes. The survey link was shared widely after the survey’s release, officials said, “so that bias may have been reduced.” Officials also said although people of all racial and ethnic groups took the survey, Hispanic and African American participants were underrepresented.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.