Colorado legislators extend suspension; prepare for major fiscal cuts

DENVER | State lawmakers won’t return to the Capitol until May 26.

Legislators have been on a temporary adjournment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and expected to return May 18, but legislative leadership has extended the suspension and additional week.

“When we set out a tentative timeline to reconvene the General Assembly, we did so with the recognition that we faced a lot of uncertainty, and so we built in the flexibility to extend the temporary adjournment if needed,” House Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder, said in a statement. “As businesses across Colorado also begin the process of reopening, this extension allows the General Assembly additional time to double check our safety protocols, continue conversations on appropriate legislation and seek more information about any Congressional action that may be coming in the weeks ahead. We are hopeful that Congress may provide additional and badly needed aid to help us avoid budget cuts that will devastate our communities.”

Lawmakers on the Joint Budget Committee have already begun looking at fiscal constraints due to the virus that’s created a revenue shortfall of about $3 billion. Already on the chopping block is a 3% salary increase for state employees, which is expected to save $72.3 million, according to state budget staff.

The state’s nearly 39,000 employees could also be looking at the state reducing its contribution to retirement plans. Budget staff recommend that reduction instead of furloughs, which were last considered in 2009 during the great recession. One furlough day for state employees would amount to $7.6 million in savings.

“A contribution swap of 2.5% generates the equivalent savings of 6.5 furlough days,” according to state budget reports. “A contribution swap of 5% generates the equivalent savings of 13 furlough days, or just over one day per month.

Joint Budget Committee members are slated to meet again each day this week.

“With so much at risk and our desired return date fast approaching, we determined that it would benefit all Coloradans if we gave our budgetary and legislative process a bit more breathing room,” Senate President Leroy Garcia said in a statement over the weekend. “Though facing our dire fiscal situation has been a painful task, we are committed to protecting our most critical institutions and vulnerable populations as best as we possibly can. We look forward to continuing to fight for our communities in the Capitol when we all return on May 26.”