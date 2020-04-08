Buckley guardsmen deployed to aid Denver homeless during pandemic crisis

AURORA | National Guard members stationed at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora are among 250 guardsmen deployed to help Denver shelter its homeless population.

Gov. Jared Polis mobilized the National Guard to help Denver manage a novel coronavirus spread among its homeless population, considered vulnerable to exposure and the effects of the virus. National Guard members will also support emergency operation centers around the state.

“These soldiers and airmen are Coloradans who live and work in our communities,” Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mike Loh said in a statement. “As a community, we are in this together, and will get through this together.”

Advocates for the homeless have said Denver’s shelters have been too crowded, risking an outbreak among a population in a uniquely difficult position during the state’s stay-at-home order. Homeless services provider Colorado Coalition for the Homeless began testing its homeless clients last month after several tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Denverite reported that homeless clients waited for their test results in hotel rooms.

Along with Buckley service members, the activated National Guard members are being deployed from the Colorado Army National Guard base in Colorado Springs and the 193rd Military Police Battalion in Denver.

Aurora announced it will rent an entire undisclosed Aurora hotel to accommodate sickened or exposed people experiencing homeless.