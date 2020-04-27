Aurora’s STRIDE health clinic begins testing for COVID-19 antibodies

AURORA | Aurora’s STRIDE Community Health Center has announced it is now offering blood tests that can detect COVID-19 antibodies at a pair of local health clinics.

As of April 27, the regional health network is administering IgG serology blood tests outside of its locations at 10680 Del Mar Parkway in Aurora and 7495 W. 29th Ave. in Wheat Ridge, according to a news release. Each location will offer about 50 blood tests each day.

A positive antibody test result indicates a person has likely been exposed to COVID-19, but does not mean they are immune to the virus, according to information released by STRIDE. Conversely, a negative result does not indicate that a person has not had, or does not currently have, the virus.

“The interpretation of these results is very important, particularly because we are still learning as we go with this virus,” Dr. Savita Ginde, chief health care officer for STRIDE, said in a statement. “If one remains symptom free and has IgG antibodies, this could be enough protection to get people shifting back into work with a mask and in accordance with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and public health guidelines. There would be a lot of strategy necessary with all this, but it could help us look at how and when we can move into our new normal.”

The antibody tests will only be available to people who have not shown symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, coughing and difficulty breathing, for 10 days. Blood samples will be sent to a Quest Diagnostics lab, where results are typically returned in three or four business days, according to Laura Larson, vice president of development for STRIDE.

People who are actively exhibiting symptoms of the virus and wish to get tested can still receive a swab test at the aforementioned locations in Aurora and Wheat Ridge, as well as a third location at 15132 E. Hampden Ave. in Aurora.

Originally intended to be a “pop-up” test site, the East Hampden Avenue location will remain open for swab testing for about two more weeks, Larson said.

“We have a pretty decent supply of swab tests on hand right now, which is what is allowing us to continue to provide that testing at those three drive-up locations,” she said.

STRIDE staffers have tested more than 3,100 people for the coronavirus since launching their first drive-up site in March. About a fifth of those tested have been positive for COVID-19.

It’s unclear how much the antibody tests will ultimately cost each patient as federal regulations have yet to be finalized, Larson said. A swab test costs $139 for an uninsured patient.

STRIDE does not collect any payment at the time of testing.

Staffers begin testing at the three locations each day at 9 a.m. and operate until the day’s test kits are exhausted. That typically occurs at about 3 p.m. each day, Larson said.

Residents seeking to get tested are encouraged to begin queueing before clinics open at 9 a.m.

In Aurora, 1,538 people have been confirmed to have the virus, according to the most recent Tri-County Health Department data.

There have been 13,441 cases of the virus across Colorado as of April 26, with 3,780 of those originating in the three counties Aurora covers, according to statistics compiled by state and county health department. More than 63,000 people across the state have been tested, and at least 680 people have died.