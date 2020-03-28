Aurora cops warn of suspected police impersonator

AURORA | Local investigators say a police impersonator pulled over a woman driving near East Sixth Avenue and Havana Street early Wednesday to ask why she was out of her home during the stay-at-home order intended to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Police believe a “well-groomed, young, white male” dressed in a blue uniform pulled the woman over shortly after midnight March 25, police wrote on Facebook Friday. The man, who was driving a dark-colored Ford Crown Victoria with red and blue emergency lights, asked “why she was out during the stay-at-home order due to COVID-19,” according to police.

The statewide stay-home order didn’t go into effect until 6 a.m. Thursday. A similar order in Denver County went into effect Tuesday afternoon.

The man eventually relinquished the woman, who reported the incident to police later in the day.

Neither Aurora nor Denver Police believe one of their officers pulled the woman over.

Police clarified that all Aurora police officers wear patches on both shoulders, a badge and a nameplate when in uniform. The suspected impersonator was not wearing any of those items.

Local law enforcement officials in recent days have reiterated that officers will not contact residents only to query why they are out of the house during the statewide stay-at-home order, which is slated to be in effect until April 11.

“Aurora Police Officers will not conduct a traffic stop or contact you for the sole purpose of questioning where you are going or if you are considered essential personnel to your employer,” police wrote. “Our priority has always been to educate our community.”

Anyone who believes they may have witnesses the sham traffic stop Wednesday morning is encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-1841.

In general, those who believe they are engaging with a police impersonator are encouraged to call 911 while driving to the nearest police station with their hazard lights on.