Aurora City Council to meet Monday night via public teleconference

AURORA | The Aurora Municipal Center is closed to the public, but the show must go on. City council members will hold a special meeting via teleconference on Monday evening.

The lawmakers cancelled a meeting last week after there was some worry that a quorum wouldn’t be met due to fears about the potential to spread the novel coronavirus at a public meeting that regularly attracts dozens of residents.

Just like a normal meeting, there will be a public comment section. General comments, which are scheduled at the beginning of the meeting, and agenda item-specific comments, can be emailed to [email protected].

City staff will read up to the first three minutes of comments, the time that is allowed at in-person meetings.

The meeting can be streamed online, on Comcast cable channels 8 and 880. A call-in number is also set to be available by 3 p.m. on Monday.

The meeting agenda includes considerations of a resolution supporting the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, renewing the city manager’s disaster declaration, a resolution that would “make reasonable accommodations to those affected by the threats of Coronavirus” and a resolution to suspend city council rules to allow all meetings via teleconference for the duration of the pandemic.

Councilman Juan Marcano requested a resolution that asks banks, mortgage companies, rental businesses and land lords to “consider the financial impact and the threat of the spread of the COVID-19 virus is having on the citizens of the city and asks everyone to provide reasonable accommodations and leniency and consider delaying rents, mortgages, foreclosures, evictions and utility shut-offs to everyone affected by the crisis.”