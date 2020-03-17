Arapahoe County closes offices to public; Adams County, city offices also shuttered

AURORA | Arapahoe County has closed all of its building and offices to the public, marking the final government entity in Aurora to temporarily shutter in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

All facilities operated by Arapahoe County will be closed to the public until at least March 27, according to a news release. That signals the closure of the assessor’s office, motor vehicles offices, human services outposts, and other departments.

Though the public closures in the county began March 17, staffers were still required to report to work, officials said. Department heads will endeavor to reduce in-person duties in the coming days.

“County departments and offices will maintain reduced staffing levels to support essential county operations, while other employees will work from home,” County Spokesman Chris Henning wrote in a statement.

Many services can still be accessed online, including child support applications, vehicle registration, applying for a new driver’s license and applying for a marriage license, according to information listed on the county website.

Events at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds in east Aurora have been cancelled through April 30.

The five-member Board of County Commissioners are scheduled to still hold their regularly scheduled meeting March 17, according to Henning. The commissioners are expected to evaluate the need to hold meetings scheduled in the near future.

After an Adams County employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week, officials in that jurisdiction shuttered several county facilities on March 12. Most government offices in the county that covers the portions of Aurora north of East Colfax Avenue will remain closed through March 22, officials said.

The City of Aurora closed the municipal center on East Alameda Parkway Tuesday morning.