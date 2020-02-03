Wrong-way driver dies following head-on collision in east Aurora early Sunday

AURORA | A woman who was driving the wrong way and crashed head-on into oncoming traffic on East Colfax Avenue Sunday morning has died, according to Aurora police.

First responders were dispatched to Colfax between Laredo Street and Airport Boulevard shortly after 1:15 a.m. Feb. 2 after learning of a two-car crash in the area.

Investigators determined that a woman driving an unnamed model of Cadillac had been driving west in the eastbound lane before crashing head-on into a Ford Explorer. The unidentified woman died following the collision.

The driver of the Explorer was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators do not currently know why the driver of the Cadillac was driving the wrong way along Colfax.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the woman in the coming days.

The incident early Sunday morning marks at least the third traffic-related death in Aurora this year.