Woman who killed 2 people after high-speed chase sentenced to 20 years

AURORA | An Arapahoe County District Court Judge last week sentenced a woman to two decades in prison for leading authorities on a high-speed chase through the southern metro area before t-boning a car, killing two people, on U.S. 85 in Littleton last year.

Deanna Mae Bixby, 21, was sentenced to 20 years in prison via WebEx on June 25, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of vehicular homicide DUI in connection with the deaths of 27-year-old Scott Carter and 25 year-old Jayne Davicsin.

The lethal saga began shortly before 2 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2019 when a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed what she thought was a car theft in process in Castle Pines. Deputy Nicole Holliday said she saw a Jeep and a Mitsubishi sedan parked at a stop sign near another sedan with the dome light on, which led her to believe the drivers of the Jeep and Mitsubishi “had just trespassed the sedan,” according to an arrest affidavit.

Holliday then followed the cars and tried to pull over the Jeep, which she was closer to, but the vehicle drove off and accelerated to more than 105 miles per hour. The driver of the Jeep, later determined to be Mario Juan Augustine Jose, 24, repeatedly slammed on his brakes “as if he wanted Deputy Holliday’s patrol vehicle to strike the Jeep,” authorities wrote in the affidavit. Jose was arrested in Denver several days later and has since been sentenced to three years in prison for vehicular eluding.

Additional deputies pursued the Mitsubishi Bixby was driving, but were ultimately “unable to catch up” until she ran a red light and collided with Carter and Davicsin’s car on U.S. 85 and West Mineral Avenue at about 2:15 a.m. Bixby drove her Mitsubishi, which had been stolen in Aurora two days earlier, more than 100 miles an hour in the moments before the crash, occasionally driving on the wrong side of the road, according to the local DA’s office.

Both Carter and Davicsin were declared dead at the scene.

Authorities later found drug paraphernalia and a handgun in Bixby’s car. Before going into surgery, she told investigators that Jose was her boyfriend, but she couldn’t “remember his name and he goes by ‘Oh,’” according to the affidavit. Deputies later discovered that Jose’s Facebook page was under the handle “OH SHII.”

Investigators later learned that Bixby had been arrested 16 times between May 2016 and June 2018 on a litany of charges, including false reporting, burglary, smuggling contraband into prison, obstructing a peace officer and others. In June 2018, she pleaded to a felony drug charge and received two years of probation.

Judge Patricia Herron lambasted Bixby and her criminal history at the virtual sentencing hearing.

“I see nothing that tells me that you are experiencing any remorse or regret,” Herron said. “I see nothing that indicates you have any clue or any appreciation for what you have done. … I don’t believe you when you say you want to turn your life around – you have said that before and it has not been true. I don’t think it is true now.”

Despite netting a two-decade sentence, District Attorney George Brauchler said the case illustrates holes in state sentencing laws.

“To those who believe there is no more need for prisons, let this case be a reminder of the massive disparity between the punishment and the crime. This is an eyelash for an eye,” Brauchler said in a statement. “Because of Colorado’s offender-friendly sentencing structure, this self-absorbed killer of two innocent, young adults will likely be back on our streets before she turns 30. Ryan and Jayne will never get to turn 30. For the victims she crushed as she fled, for our community … how can this be justice? Colorado can and should do better.”