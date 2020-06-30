Woman sustains head wounds, possibly from shooting reported in south Aurora

AURORA | An unnamed adult woman was found bleeding in a parking lot near South Parker Road and East Dartmouth Avenue just after 7 p.m. Monday after police respond to reports of a shooting.

Police said the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, is in stable condition and is expected to survive. Police did not say whether the wound was sustained from the shooting.

“Officers are working on identifying the suspect,” police said in a tweet. “We do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.”

Police said earlier they had no suspect information in the incident.

The city has been plagued with shootings and deaths recently, with several of them occurring in the past week.