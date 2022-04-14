Woman shot, wounded Wednesday evening in northwest Aurora

AURORA | Police say an unidentified woman was shot and injured Wednesday evening in northwest Aurora.

The shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m. near 1666 Clinton St., police said.

The injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is considered to be in “stable” condition.

“No suspect information at this time,” police said in a social media post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.