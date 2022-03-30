Woman shot, killed, early Wednesday in Aurora apartment parking lot

AURORA | An unidentified woman was shot dead while in a central Aurora apartment parking lot early Wednesday, the second such shooting in as many days.

Police were called to apartments at 9796 E. Mexico Ave. at about 1 a.m. after reports of gunfire in the area.

“Upon officers’ arrival, they located an adult woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” police said in a statement. “Tragically, the woman was pronounced deceased on the scene.”

The woman’s age and other details about the shooting were not released.

Two women where shot yesterday and 1 died at Aurora Hills Apartments, 11895 E. Archer Place.

“At this early stage in the investigation, the facts and circumstances that led up to this death, to include suspect descriptions, are still being determined,” police said.

The slain women’s names will be released by coroner officials at a later date, which is standard police procedure.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.