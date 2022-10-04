Woman shot, injured Monday while on East Colfax Avenue

AURORA | Police said an unidentified woman received minor injuries after being shot Monday night while in the area of East Colfax Avenue and South Peoria Street.

“An adult female was driven to the hospital after being shot in the upper body,” police said in a tweet at about 10 p.m.

The woman was expected “to be okay,” police said.

Police said that there was no suspect information available.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.