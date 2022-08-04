Woman killed Wednesday when her motorcycle crashed into pick-up truck in northeast Aurora

AURORA | Aurora police are investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in northeast Aurora Wednesday evening that closed roads for several hours.

Investigators said an unidentified man driving a pick-up south on Catawba Way stopped at the stop-signed intersection and was driving across the intersection of East Sixth Avenue Parkway when the crash occurred.

An unidentified woman driving a motorcycle east on the Sixth Avenue Parkway collided with the passenger side of the pickup struck at the intersection.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and died from the crash injuries there, police said.

“The driver of the (pickup) remained on scene,” Agent Matthew Longshore said in a statement. “No arrests or summons have been issued at this time.”

The road was closed for “multiple” hours after the crash as police investigated.

“This investigation is ongoing and will determine if speed is a contributing factor to the crash,” Longshore said.

The woman’s identity will be released by coroner officials at a later date.

Police are asking any witnesses or those with dash-cam video of the crash to contact Aurora traffic investigators, if they haven’t already.

Longshore said this was the 25th traffic fatality so far in Aurora.