Woman found shot to death on Aurora lawn Monday

AURORA | Aurora police are searching for leads after a woman was found shot to death in a patch of grass beside a housing complex Monday morning.

Investigators said officers were dispatched to 695 Dillon Way just off of East Sixth Avenue at about 11:20 a.m. June 28 after a person called 911 to report that a woman was bleeding on a nearby lawn.

First responders found the woman with a gunshot wound and “obvious traumatic injuries,” according to a news release issued Monday afternoon.

The unnamed woman was declared dead at the scene. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the woman in the coming days.

Police said there is currently no information on a possible suspect or suspects, but the case has been designated a homicide and the investigation has been handed to the department’s major crimes unit.

Anyone who may have potential information related to this fatal shooting is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.