Woman found in burning apartment in Littleton dies

DENVER | Authorities say a woman who was found in a burning apartment in Littleton has died.

The Denver Post reports firefighters were called to the apartment in Littleton early Wednesday morning and found the unit and a nearby exterior staircase engulfed in flames. The woman, whose name and age have not been released, died at a hospital.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire, but it appears to be accidental.

No other information was released.

