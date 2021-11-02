Woman found dead Monday lying on Aurora sidewalk, victim of undisclosed ‘trauma’

AURORA | Three people are being questioned in the death of a 22-year-old woman found dead Monday afternoon lying on the sidewalk at 1452 Kenton St., police said.

Police were called to the area at about 1:30 p.m. and discovered the woman on the sidewalk “suffering from apparent trauma,” Aurora Police Agent Matthew Longshore said in a statement.

Details of the injuries and the woman’s name were not released. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that possible suspects in the death were nearby, Longshore said. “Officers quickly located three individuals matching the description given and detained them without incident.”

The three people were taken to Aurora Police headquarters and are being interviewed to determine any involvement in the woman’s death.

“At this time, no official arrests have been made,” Longshore said. “At this early stage of the investigation, the facts and circumstances that led up to the woman’s death are still being determined.”

The woman’s identity will be released at a later date by the Arapahoe County coroner office, which is standard police procedure.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said