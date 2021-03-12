Woman dies after ‘steel projectile’ comes through car window, prompts crash, police say

AURORA | A woman driving a Cadillac SUV on an Aurora interstate died Friday after an unknown metal object shot through her driver-side window, struck her and caused her to crash into a concrete barrier, according to Aurora police.

Investigators said the woman crashed in the southbound lanes of Interstate 225 just north of the intersection with East Colfax Avenue shortly before 10:15 a.m. March 12, according to a news release.

A spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department said “a steel projectile from an unknown origin” came through the woman’s window moments before she crashed into another motorist and a jersey barrier.

The woman died at a local hospital sometime after the collision, police said. It’s unclear whether she died as a result of the crash, the strike from the steel object or a combination of both incidents.

No one else was in the woman’s vehicle at the time of the collision.

The Adams County Coroner’s office is expected to identify the 44-year-old woman who died in the coming days.

Police not report any other injuries to other motorists as a result of the collision. The other vehicle the female driver struck before colliding with the barrier sustained “minor damage,” police said in a news release.

Anyone who witnessed the collision Friday or may have dashboard camera footage of the incident is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.