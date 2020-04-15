Woman dies after rear-ending Honda, striking light post on Chambers Road Tuesday

AURORA | One woman has died after rear-ending another driver on South Chambers Road in Aurora Tuesday afternoon, according to Aurora police.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Mexico Avenue and South Chambers Road at 2:15 p.m. April 14 after receiving reports of a crash in the area, according to Sgt. Greg Garcia, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

First responders determined that a woman driving a Honda sedan collided with the back of a small Honda SUV before striking a light pole beside the roadway, police said.

The woman, who was determined to be at-fault in the collision, was found unconscious in her car when paramedics arrived. She was declared dead at a local hospital a short while later.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the woman in the coming days after contacting her family.

Occupants in the SUV were transported to a local hospital as a precaution, but no other major injuries were reported, according to Commander Jad Lanigan, another spokesman for Aurora police.

Investigators believe the woman who died was not wearing a seatbelt when the collision occurred.

Though alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor to the collision, Lanigan said investigators won’t know exactly what precipitated the fatal crash until a coroner’s report is released.

“Until we get the coroner’s report back, it’ll be hard to know what actually happened,” he said.