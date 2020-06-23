Woman dies after driving car into oncoming traffic in north Aurora Tuesday

AURORA | A woman who drove her Chevy Malibu into oncoming traffic in north Aurora Tuesday afternoon has died, according to information released by the Aurora Police Department.

The unidentified woman collided with a gold-colored sedan and a silver-colored SUV shortly before 1 p.m. June 23 near the intersection of Peoria Street and East 33rd Avenue, police said.

The woman was driving north on Peoria Street before she drifted into the southbound lanes and crashed into oncoming drivers “for an unknown reason,” police wrote in a news release.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the woman who was killed in the coming days.

The other drivers involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

Anyone who has information about this crash is asked to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6396.