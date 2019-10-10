Woman charged with murdering mother in Aurora home this summer

AURORA | A 33-year-old woman has been accused of fatally stabbing her mother in an Aurora home this summer, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced earlier this week.

Chanel Bell was advised of the first-degree murder charge currently filed against her in Adams County District Court on Monday, according to the local DA’s office.

She was booked into the Adams County jail shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 3, according to county records. Bell is being held without bond.

Aurora police officers found Bell’s mother, 54-year-old Esther Luckett, unresponsive in unit six of a residential complex at 1741 Clinton St. on July 22, according to the Adams County Coroner’s Office. Puckett was later pronounced dead at University Hospital.

Bell is scheduled to appear in Adams County District Court on Dec. 12 for a preliminary hearing.