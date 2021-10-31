Woman at ‘large house party’ in Aurora shot in the leg early Sunday, police say

AURORA | A woman found her own way to a local emergency room early Sunday suffering a gunshot wound in her leg, in an incident connected to reports of gunfire at a south-Aurora house party, police said in a tweet.

Police were called to “a large house party” on the 1600 block of South Quintero Way at about 2:50 a.m. to investigate reports of shooting.

Shortly after, a woman arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Police did not provide any details about the woman or her condition and said there was no information about the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said