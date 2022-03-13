Woman, 22, injured by gunfire walks into Aurora convenience store Saturday night

AURORA | A 22-year-old woman walked into an Aurora convenience store Saturday night suffering a gunshot wound, police said.

Few details were released about the shooting.

Police reported the shooting on social media at about 8 p.m., saying only that the woman walked into the Fast and Friendly store at 138 Del Mar Circle after being shot.

Police said they did not know where the woman was when she was shot, but that she sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also said no information about the shooter was available.