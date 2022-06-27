Woman, 20, dies after being shot early Monday in north Aurora

AURORA | A 20-year-old woman was shot early Monday while in the vicinity of East 13th Avenue and Ursula Street in north central Aurora, and she later died, according to police.

Police said at about 12:30 a.m. that friends of the wounded woman took her to a local hospital, and that she was suffering “life-threatening” gunshot injuries.

Police reported at about 11 a.m. that the woman had died from her injuries.

“Officers located the crime scene and Investigators from the Major Crimes Homicide Unit responded,” police said in a statement Monday afternoon. “As the lead investigators for this incident, they will try to determine all facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting.”

The woman’s identity will be released at a later date by coroner officials.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.