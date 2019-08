DENVER | Firefighters have gained 50% containment on a wildfire that forced the evacuation of more than 300 homes in a rural area southwest of Denver.

The fire located in the Deer Creek Canyon Park area started about 4:45 p.m. Thursday. It has burned about 20 acres (8 hectares), but authorities report no homes have been lost.

More than 100 firefighters were fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.