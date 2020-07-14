Wildfire forces hundreds of evacuations west of Evergreen

EVERGREEN | A wildfire burning in the foothills west of Denver has prompted authorities to tell hundreds of residents to leave their homes.

The fire started Monday afternoon and is burning in rugged and steep terrain west of Evergreen. No structures have burned, and no injuries have been reported. It’s not yet clear what caused the fire.

Jenny Fulton, a spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, says three evacuation orders were issued for “well over a thousand homes.”

Several helicopters and a tanker were fighting the fire, which has burned less than a square mile (less than a quarter of a square kilometer). Evening storms could bring gusty winds and lightning to the area.