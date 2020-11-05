VOTE2020: Summary of Aurora, regional and statewide races and ballot questions

AURORA | A brief wrap-up of the 2020 Election in Aurora and across the state as of Nov. 5, 2020

NATIONAL AND STATEWIDE

US PRESIDENT: Colorado voters chose Joe Biden over Donald Trump by a 55%-42% margin. In Arapahoe County, 61%-36%.

US SENATE: Colorado voters chose John Hickenlooper over Cory Gardner 53%-44%. In Arapahoe County, 59%-39%.

6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT: South metro region voters re-elected Congressman Jason Crow over Steve House 57%-40%.

STATE HOUSE AND SENATE

SD26: Democrat Jeff Bridges easily defeated Republican challenger Bob Roth to represent this senate district, which includes a piece of Aurora. Bridges captured about 61% of the vote, compared to Roth’s 36%.

SD27: South metro region voters elected Chris Kolker to state Senate District seat 27 over Suzanne Staiert 55%-44%.

SD28: former state Rep. Janet Buckner trounced Republican opponent Karl Stecher at a 62%-37% margin.

SD29: Nearly 70% of voters in north and central Aurora elected to grant incumbent Democratic state Sen. Rhonda Fields another term in office.

SD31: Voters along the south Denver-Aurora border re-elected Sen. Chris Hansen to state Senate District 31 78%-21%. In Arapahoe County, 73%-26%.

HD36: Democrat Mike Weissman netted more than 60% of the vote in his bid to again represent the eastern house district 36.

HD37: Former labor union representative and postal worker Tom Sullivan won another term representing the south Aurora’s house district 37%, earning 55% of the vote to challenger Caroline Cornell’s 45%.

HD40: Democrat Naquetta Ricks easily won election with almost 60% of the vote. Republican Richard Bassett won about 36% of the vote and Libertarian Rob Harrison crested 4%.

HD41: Iman Jodeh, a Democrat, handily won election with 65% of the vote to Bob Andrews’ 34%.

HD42: Democrat Dominique Jackson was uncontested in her race to again represent House District 42.

HD56: Republican incumbent Rod Bockenfeld won reelection to the east Aurora district with 57$ of the vote to Democrat Giugi Carminati’s 38%.

LOCAL BALLOT QUESTIONS

ADAMS COUNTY 1A: Adams County residents overwhelmingly chose to continue paying a .0025% sales tax on every dollar spent in the county to further preserve waterways, trails and open space.

ADAMS COUNTY 1B: By nearly a 3 to 1 margin, Adams County residents also elected to keep paying another .005% sales tax to expand and maintain roads.

ADAMS COUNTY 1C: Nearly 60% of Adams County residents decided to axe term limits for the county coroner, allowing the area’s top medical death examiner as long as they are re-elected every four years.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY 4A: Over 63% of Arapahoe County voters approved measure 4A, a mill levy override to increase the Cherry Creek School District’s operating revenue by $35 million.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY 4B: Nearly 70% of voters supported measure 4B, a bond measure to raise $150 million for the Cherry Creek School District, which will go towards deferred maintenance and several new projects, including an elementary school.

STATEWIDE BALLOT QUESTIONS

AMENDMENT B: Repeal Property Tax Assessment Rates-Passed 57.39% to 42.61%

AMENDMENT C: Charitable Gaming Activities-Needs 55% to pass. Currently 51.9% for to 48.1% against

AMENDMENT 76: Required Citizenship to vote in CO-Passed 62.92% to 38.02%

AMENDMENT 77: Allows voters in Central City, Black Hawk and Cripple Creek to approve a max. single bet limit of any amount and expand gaming options. Passed 60.11% to 39.89%

PROP EE: Increase in tax on nicotine and vape products. Passed 67.61% to 32.39%

PROP 113: Adoption of an agreement among the states to elect the president by a national popular vote. Passed 52.01% to 47.99%

PROP 114: Reintroduction of Gray Wolves to Colorado. Not yet called. Currently 50.34% for, 49.66% against

PROP 115: Ban on abortions after 22 weeks. Failed. 41.27% to 58.73%

PROP 116: A decrease in income tax from 4.63 percent to 4.55 percent. Passed 57.65% to 42.35%

PROP 117: Requires voter approval of new enterprises. Not yet called. Currently 52.57% for, 47.43% against

PROP 118: Increased paid family and medical leave. Passed 57.16% to 42.84%

COUNTY, REGIONAL AND DISTRICT RACES

ARAPAHOE COUNTY COMMISSION DIST. 1: Current Littleton Public Schools Board of Education director Carrie Warren-Gully, a Democrat, upset incumbent Republican Kathleen Conti to represent the southwestern district on the Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners, earning slightly more than 54% of the vote.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY COMMISSION DIST. 3: The race to represent the far eastern district on the board of commissioners remains tight as Democratice newcomer Idris Keither is edging incumbent Republican Jeff Baker by just 360 votes as of 5 p.m. Nov. 4. Ballots in the race are still being counted.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY COMMISSION DIST. 5: Incumbent Democrat Bill Holen easily cruised to victory in his bid to again represent the southwestern portion of Arapahoe County. He beat the runner up by about 42 points.

17th DA: Democrat Brian Mason, currently a trial manager in the 17th Judicial District, won his bid to become the chief attorney in Adams and Broomfield Counties over Republican challenger Tim McCormack by 30,000 votes.

18th DA: Democratic prosecutor Amy Padden is clinging to a thin lead of about 450 votes to become the next district attorney in Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties. Votes are still coming in Thursday, fluctuating the margins between Padden and Republican John Kellner.

ADAMS COUNTY COMMISSION 1: Democrat Eva Henry cruised to reelection with almost 60% of the vote.

ADAMS COUNTY COMMISSION 2: Chaz Tedesco, a Democrat, won reelection in a 70%-30% margin against Libertarian James Treibert.

ADAMS COUNTY COMMISSION 5: Democrat Lynn Baca won this race with 57% of the vote. Republican Phil Covarrubias fell short with 42% of votes cast.

RTD District E: Paul Rosenthal was elected to represent District E on RTD’s board of directors. Running unopposed, he received 59,562 votes.

RTD District F: Bob Broom was elected to a second term representing District F on RTD’s board of directors. Running unopposed, he received 71,390 votes.

RTD District G: Julien Bouquet beat out incumbent Ken Mihalik to represent district G on RTD’s board of directors with 53.98% of the vote.

BOARD OF REGENTS 6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT: Democrat Ilana Spiegel beat Republican Richard Murray to represent the 6th Congressional District on the University of Colorado’s Board of Regents, winning 53.39% of the vote and flipping the partisan majority of the board blue.