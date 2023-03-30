Vigil scheduled Friday for teen killed last weekend outside Aurora mall

AURORA | A candlelit vigil is scheduled for Friday evening in honor of the 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed Saturday outside the Town Center of Aurora.

The victim, who was identified Wednesday by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office as Phoenix Day, was shot at about 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the mall outside Dillards, police said.

Day received emergency medical attention at the scene and was then transported to Children’s Hospital Colorado, where he was pronounced dead. His death was ruled a homicide by the Coroner’s Office.

On Facebook, friends of the family have said they will be holding a candlelit vigil across the street from the mall at Bicentennial Park. 13600 E. Bayaud Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“We plan to light candles shortly after 7:30 p.m., but feel free to arrive a bit earlier if needed,” Shawn Vaughn-Reed said on Facebook. “We have a stock of about 250 candles with wax catchers but please bring your own lighters or any extra candles.

“We encourage anyone to come that wants to take a stand against senseless gun violence.”

Initial information provided by police on Saturday said it was unclear what led to the shooting, which began with some kind of dispute in the food court near closing time. The suspect was not found at the scene, and it’s unknown whether victim and shooter knew each other.

Aurora Police Department spokesperson Sydney Edwards said Wednesday that there were no updates on the case, and no arrests have been made.

“Our detectives continue to review footage from the mall and evidence from the scene,” Edwards said in an email. “We are following up on tips and encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser established by a friend on behalf of Day’s family has raised over $7,000 as of Thursday.

“My dear friend lost her 13 year old son to a senseless act while at the mall,” organizer Carleigh Dye wrote. “He was shot and killed and we are all at a loss. Please help us come together to help this family as they have to start making financial decisions to put Phoenix to rest.”