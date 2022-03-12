Unidentified person shot, wounded Friday night in south-central Aurora

AURORA | An unidentified person was shot Friday evening in south-central Aurora and found their own way to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, police said.

Police said numerous people called police dispatchers at about 7 p.m. to report gunfire in the area. When police arrived at 2204 S. Quentin Way, they discovered a “crime scene” and shell casings.

The shooting victim arrived at a local hospital a short time later, police said.

Police said there was no information about the shooter available. No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.