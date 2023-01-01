Unidentified pedestrian struck by car and killed while crossing I-225 late Saturday

AURORA | An unidentified man attempting to cross I-225 near East Sixth Avenue at about 10 p.m. Saturday was struck by a car and killed, according to Aurora police.

The driver of the car and other motorists called 911 to report the incident, which apparently involved just one car.

Police said the driver of a GM SUV was northbound on the interstate when they struck the unidentified man attempting to cross.

“The driver of the SUV attempted to avoid the pedestrian but was unsuccessful,” Aurora police spokesperson Sgt. Faith Goodrich said in a statement. “The driver remained on scene and has been cooperative with the investigation.”

Police did not provide details about the driver and crash victim, nor why the man was attempting to cross the interstate.

The highway was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone with video footage or information about the crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.