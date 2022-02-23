Unidentified man shot, wounded Tuesday night while inside car in Aurora

AURORA | An unidentified man was shot and wounded while sitting inside his car Tuesday night near the 2200 block of South Quentin Way, police said.

The man is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m., and the man was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police said only that there was no suspect information available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.