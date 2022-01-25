Unidentified man shot, wounded, early Tuesday in southwest Aurora

AURORA | An unidentified man was shot early Tuesday in Aurora and sustained what police said was non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was in the area of South Havana Street and Parker Road when he was shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

It’s unclear when and where the shooting occurred. Police tweeted about the shooting at 1:45 a.m.

Police said they have no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said