AURORA | An unidentified man was shot and wounded early Saturday morning somewhere near East Mississippi Avenue and South Potomac Street, Aurora police said.

The time of the shooting wasn’t released, but details were posted at about 3:30 a.m.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Eastbound Mississippi Avenue was closed for several hours at Potomac as police investigated at the scene, police said.

Police said no suspect information was available.